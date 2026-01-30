Hardly a week remains before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, but Pakistan's participation in the event is still uncertain. As per reports in Pakistani media, the side might pull out of the tournament or consider boycotting their matches against India. Pakistan was in support of Bangladesh, who wanted their matches to be shifted out of India due to security concerns but ended up being eliminated from the tournament. Scotland replaced Bangladesh on the virtue of being the top-ranked side among those failed to qualify for the mega event.

After Bangladesh's exit, Pakistan came on strongly, with the country's apex cricket board chairman Mohsin Naqvi alleging the International Cricket Council (ICC) of "double standards".

Notably, Bangladesh had cited security concerns in India in the wake of Mustafizur Rahman's exit from the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders, who had bought the player at the auction last year, were instructed by the Indian government to release him. This action took place amid deteriorating political relations between India and Bangladesh.

Now the Bangladesh issue has taken a back seat after ICC's final verdict, with Pakistan taking centre stage. Naqvi had a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week, and he later announced that the final call would be taken by the government.

Reacting to the topic, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan slammed Pakistan, calling it "nonsense". He pointed out that Pakistan and India already play their matches at neutral venues, as per an ICC verdict that had the approval of both sides.

"Nonsense! Nonsense! This is absolutely utter nonsense from Pakistan," Irfan Pathan told Revsportz.

"If you have agreed to a hybrid model before and to play in Sri Lanka, then why create this situation now? It is nothing other than utter nonsense," he added.

Defending champions India are set to face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup group clash in Colombo on February 15.