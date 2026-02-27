Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 journey can end on Friday as England take on New Zealand. The Salman Ali Agha-led team is in a precarious situation, as its chances of entering the semi-finals depend solely on the result of the England vs New Zealand match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan are yet to win a game in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2, while England have already sealed a spot in the last four.

Currently, this is how the T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 points table stands:

1. England - 4 points, 2 matches, NRR +1.491

2. New Zealand - 3 points, 2 matches, NRR +3.050

3. Pakistan - 1 point, 2 matches, NRR -0.461

4. Sri Lanka - 0 points, 2 matches, NRR -2.800

Pakistan have only one game left in the Super 8 - against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Scenario 1

If England beat New Zealand on Friday, both Pakistan and the Blackcaps will finish on three points (provided Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka). In such a situation, the team with the better Net Run Rate (NRR) will advance. Pakistan will hope that New Zealand lose by a big margin and then they beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin. Only then can Pakistan surpass New Zealand's Net Run Rate.

Scenario 2

If New Zealand beat England, Pakistan will be eliminated even before playing Sri Lanka as they will not be able to match the Blackcaps' points, even with a win. If the New Zealand vs England match is washed out, Pakistan will also be knocked out - even if they win against Sri Lanka in their last match.

New Zealand spinners, led by their mercurial skipper Mitchell Santner, will pose some difficult questions to an English line-up spearheaded by the marauding Harry Brook when the two sides clash in a Super Eight game of the T20 World Cup on Friday.

The match is of greater significance to the Black Caps as they bid to seal a semi-final spot while England are already through to the last four stage after logging two consecutive wins.

The huge 61-run win over Sri Lanka has elevated New Zealand's net run-rate to +3.050 and to ensure that they progress, the Kiwis have to just avoid a heavy defeat.