Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026, Free Live Streaming: Pakistan will face the Netherlands in the opening match of the eagerly awaited T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The former champions will be eager to move past the disappointment of their previous campaign, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage for the first time after suffering losses to arch-rivals India and debutants USA. Adding to the pressure, captain Salman Ali Agha and his team are also navigating the controversy surrounding their decision to boycott the league match against India.

Pakistan opted out of the fixture as a mark of solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the tournament after refusing to travel to India over security concerns.

With their boycott resulting in the forfeiture of two crucial points, Pakistan now face a tight scenario: they must win all three of their remaining group matches-starting with the clash against the Netherlands-to keep their Super Eight qualification hopes alive.

When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match take place?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will take place on Saturday, February 7.

Where will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match be held?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

What time will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match start?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will start at 11 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the FREE live streaming pf Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website. The match can be streamed live at the ICC.TV in some countries, including India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)