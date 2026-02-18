Pakistan are in a tricky spot. A big loss against India has seen them go down to the third spot in T20 World Cup Group A. With only the top two teams from a particular group qualifying for the Super 8, Pakistan (4 points, 3 matches, NRR -0.403) are in a must-win situation going into their final group stage match against Namibia. Top-placed India (6 points, 3 games, NRR +3.050) are through to the next stage, while USA (4 points, 4 games, NRR +0.788) are second.

In the midst of this, a video is going viral in which Pakistan's Shadab Khan can be seen being asked by a fan, "So, you are here till the semi-finals?" probably indicating the side's matches in Sri Lanka. In reply, Shadab says, "Till the final." The timing of when the video was recorded is not known, and it is very much possible that it was taken before the India match. However, the fact that the video has gone viral or has resurfaced after the 61-run thrashing by India has made Shadab the target of brutal trolling.

Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan's campaign has suddenly entered a tense phase after what was meant to be a straightforward progression turned into a battle for survival following the defeat to India.

The spotlight will firmly be on their fragile batting -- including stalwart Babar Azam, openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, and their skipper Agha -- which was exposed in their defeat to India in Colombo.

Former captain Azam has been under pressure, especially after his seven-ball five against India, with calls for his exclusion growing louder.

After being reduced to 13 for 3 by India's pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, Pakistan's middle order offered no resistance -- a worrying sign even against a side like Namibia.

Openers Sahibzada and Ayub, along with the middle order, will also need to show greater application.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi also struggled, claiming just one wicket while conceding over 31 runs in his two overs.

The only bright spot was Ayub, who had India's top order in a spot of bother with his three-wicket haul.

Pakistan's key worry is Afridi's inconsistency; his struggle with rhythm and control was glaring when he leaked 15 runs in the crucial final over, handing India the late momentum.