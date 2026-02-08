Pakistan's batting all-rounder Saim Ayub was left embarrassed while attempting a no-look shot in their T20 World Cup 2026 game against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, on Saturday. Right-arm off-spinner Aryan Dutt pitched the ball up while bowling around the wicket. Ayub took his front foot forward and tried to loft it on the leg side with a no-look shot. He got a leading edge on the ball and ended up being caught by Roelof van der Merwe.

Watch it here:

In the air & GONE!



Saim Ayub tries a NO-LOOK shot only to mistime the ball & find a van der Merwe in the deep!



Faheem Ashraf's late assault rescued Pakistan in a thrilling three-wicket win against the Netherlands, with three balls remaining, in the opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan crashed to 114 for 7 at Colombo, but Ashraf smashed an unbeaten 29 off 11 balls to carry the former champions to 148 for 7 in 19.3 overs.

The Netherlands had earlier collapsed to 147 all out in 19.5 overs, losing the last six wickets for 20 runs on an unusual grassy wicket at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

The Netherlands were on the cusp of an upset and had squeezed Pakistan before Ashraf cut loose against fast bowler Logan van Beek in a penultimate over that cost 24 runs and swung the game. The left-handed batter lofted Van Beek for a six over mid-wicket before Max O'Dowd crucially spilled a two-handed diving catch at long-on off the very next ball.

Ashraf capitalized on his escape and clubbed two more sixes and a boundary before sealing the win in the next over by hitting Bas de Leede over cover for the winning boundary.

Pakistan's batters choked in the middle overs despite Sahibzada Farhan scoring 47 off 31 and Saim Ayub's blistering 24 that included four fours and a six.

Fast bowler Paul van Meekeren took 2-20, and his double-wicket maiden over turned the game on its head when Farhan holed out in the outfield and Usman Khan chopped the ball back onto his stumps.

Babar Azam's struggle in the T20 format continued as he made a scratchy 15 off 18 balls and offered a tame catch at long-on, while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan also fell cheaply. Pakistan lost five wickets for 16 runs before Ashraf took the game deep.

Earlier, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards top-scored with 37 off 29 balls and had guided his team to 127-4, but his dismissal in the 16th over triggered a collapse.

Ayub, who was surprisingly introduced in the death overs, grabbed 2-7 in the only over he bowled. Left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza took 3-24, including two wickets in the final over.

Pakistan fielded well, including Babar's sensational catch to dismiss dangerman Michael Levitt (24), when he tossed the ball back to Shaheen Shah Afridi after losing his balance close to the long-off boundary.

(With AP Inputs)