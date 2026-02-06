The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set conditions before the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider their decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, according to a report by The Telegraph. Pakistan Prime Minister confirmed that the national side will not take on India in the group stage match on February 15. However, according to the report, back-channel talks are currrently underway between ICC and PCB with deputy chair Imran Khwaja handling the negotiations for the global governing body. In case of a boycott, Pakistan can potentially face massive financial sanctions and they have also received a request from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to reconsider their stance.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that Pakistan can make a "U-turn" any time regarding their decision to boycott their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India, scheduled for February 15 at Colombo.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan said Pakistan may reverse their decision to boycott the India match, but questioned their ability to challenge India. Pathan noted India's recent dominance over the arch-rivals, including three wins over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup.

"In the group stages, you won't see any challenges. Pakistan has decided to boycott the match against India, but that U-turn can happen anytime now. Even if they make a U-turn, will they be able to give us a challenge? If you look at the previous World Cup or previous matches between India and Pakistan, it does not look like Pakistan can challenge India. Not once or twice, India have beaten Pakistan thrice in the 2025 Asia Cup. India have total dominance over them" Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Pathan's comments come amidst uncertainty over the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match, scheduled for February 15, at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Notably, Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the T20 World Cup after the Pakistan government posted on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India without providing any reason. Following the Pakistan Government's decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement saying that "selective participation" is not fair to the "fundamental premise of a global sporting event" and that it expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution that protects the interests of all stakeholders.

