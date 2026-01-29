In a move that could send shockwaves through the global cricketing economy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is weighing a strategic forfeit of its high-octane group match against India in the 2026 T20 World Cup. The proposal, aimed at showing solidarity with Bangladesh, was presented by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a high-level briefing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to a report in the Pakistani media, a total boycott of the T20 World Cup is not the primary objective; however, the PCB is seriously considering skipping the 15 February fixture against India in Colombo.

While skipping such a match could land Pakistan in serious legal trouble, the board is reportedly prepared with a plan to proceed with the boycott while avoiding sanctions from either the ICC or broadcasters.

The core of the PCB's strategy lies in the legal distinction between a board's decision and a mandate issued by a country's government. The report indicates that Pakistan intends to frame the forfeiture as a direct instruction from the government rather than a decision by the board.

Under ICC regulations, boards can be heavily penalised for political interference. However, the PCB believes that by citing national security and government orders, it can argue a force majeure case.

Naqvi reportedly briefed Sharif “on the positive and negative impacts of the options that can be adopted to show solidarity with Bangladesh”.

“A total boycott of the event is not the top priority, however, Pakistan could forfeit the group match against India to be held on Feb 15,” a report in Dawn quoted a source as saying. “For this, solid grounds are available to the PCB, which could avoid any sanctions or penalty on it from the ICC.”

"Pakistan can say it is following the instructions of the government in not playing against India. In that case, the ICC cannot impose any cash penalty or sanctions on the PCB," the report added.

The proposal comes in the wake of severely "frosty" ties between India and Pakistan. As recently as last year, the two countries stood on the brink of war and were involved in one of the deadliest military escalations in decades.

Regarding the India vs Pakistan match, it is estimated to generate a substantial portion of the tournament's global sponsorship and broadcast revenue. By targeting this specific match, Pakistan aims to hit the ICC where it is most vulnerable. However, the consequences of such an action could leave the country's cricket board in financial ruin.

Though Pakistan feels it has a way to avoid sanctions and legal issues, a potential boycott of the India match involves more complexities than the country's government and board can easily plan for.