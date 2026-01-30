The PCB chief had committed a social media gaffe by referring to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as Nawaz Sherif. He later corrected the mistake, but had already begun to get trolled on social media.

“Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday," Naqvi had tweeted.