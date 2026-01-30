Pakistan Participation In T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: The first deadline, set by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, has arrived as the cricketing fraternity awaits clarity on the team's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. Naqvi, in a meeting with the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, had said that the final call on his team's plans for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be revealed either on Friday or next Monday. While no official confirmation on Pakistan's plans for the biennial event has been revealed yet, it has been reported in the Pakistani media that Salman Ali Agha and his team have booked tickets for the flight to Colombo. More clarity and some drama are anticipated as the day progresses. It has also been reported that Naqvi has told the Pakistan PM that it is important to “preserve good relations with the ICC and member boards.”
Pakistan In T20 World Cup Live: What Mohsin Naqvi Told Shehbaz Sharif
Mohsin Naqvi's clear message to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ahead of T20 World Cup participation announcement. According to PTI, he told the Pakistan PM in the meeting that it is important to “preserve good relations with the ICC and member boards.”
Pakistan in T20 World Cup Live: Mohsin Naqvi's 'Nawaz Sharif' Gaffe
The PCB chief had committed a social media gaffe by referring to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as Nawaz Sherif. He later corrected the mistake, but had already begun to get trolled on social media.
“Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday," Naqvi had tweeted.
Pakistan In T20 World Cup Live: Sri Lanka On Bangladesh-T20 World Cup Row
With Bangladesh repeatedly seeking Sri Lanka as their venue for T20 World Cup 2026 games, the SLC has finally broken its silence on the matter. Speaking to AFP, the board's secretary Bandula Dissanayake said: “In these disputes among India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, we are remaining neutral. All of these are friendly nations."
Pakistan In T20 World Cup Live: Tickets Booked For Colombo
In what comes as the biggest hint over Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, Salman Ali Agha and Co. has reportedly booked tickets for the flight to Colombo, where the team is scheduled to play all of its scheduled matches of the biennial event. But, some twists in the tale are still expected.
Pakistan In T20 World Cup Live: The Deadline Day Has Arrived
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) looks to confirm its plans for the T20 World Cup 2026 today. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had said on Monday this week, after a meeting with the country's Prime Minister Sehbaz Sharif, that a decision on the subject is expected on Friday or next Monday. The first deadline has arrived!