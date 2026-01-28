The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put its cricketing future at stake by publicly supporting Bangladesh over the T20 World Cup venue row with the International Cricket Council (ICC). In fact, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has even gone on to cast dark clouds over Pakistan's participation in the tournament. After a recent meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Naqvi revealed that his team's participation in the T20 World Cup is on 'hold' for the moment, with the final decision on the subject awaited either this Friday or next Monday. As the tournament edges closer to its commencement, Pakistan's stance has started to receive pushback from its own cricketing spectrum, with former players and officials urging Naqvi against taking an extreme step.

Former Pakistan Test captain Muhammad Hafeez opined that PCB must send the Pakistan team for the World Cup, while former PCB Chairman Khalid Mahmood and secretary Arif Ali Abbasi didn't see any logic in not sending the team to the World Cup.

"I can understand Pakistan supporting Bangladesh, but what purpose will PCB achieve by not sending its team apart from spoiling relations with the International Cricket Council and member boards," Abbasi said.

Abbasi, who worked in the board during the time of stalwarts like Jagmohan Dalmiya and IS Bindra, said that PCB must send the team for the World Cup.

"What about our relations with Sri Lanka? Obviously, Sri Lanka will suffer losses if Pakistan doesn't go as all our matches are in Sri Lanka, including matches with India," he said.

Mahmood said that PCB's stance was laudable, but it must remain sensible and centred on serving Pakistan cricket.

"We have to remember that, except for Pakistan, no other cricket board supported the Bangladesh demand to move matches from India. I can understand the stance taken by the Bangladesh board, but it is also a fact that no one supported them in the ICC meeting," Mahmood said.

Former Test batsman and ex-chief selector and head coach, Mohsin Khan, also urged the PCB to send the team for the World Cup. "We have issues with India, but we are playing all our matches in Sri Lanka." He also pointed out that he had read that the Bangladesh Board would not appeal or challenge the ICC decision to leave them out of the World Cup.

"So then on what grounds will the PCB not send its team to the World Cup. It will be bad for our cricket," he cautioned.

Former captains Inzamam ul Haq and Muhammad Yousuf cautioned that Pakistan must keep everything in mind while making a final call.

"I personally would like to see Pakistan compete in the World Cup. We have some good players, and our cricket needs to see our team doing well in big events," Inzamam said.

Former Test batsman, Haroon Rasheed, who was head coach of senior and junior teams and also chief selector, believed Pakistan will take part in the World Cup as there was not enough reason to pullout.

"We supported Bangladesh, which is a good thing. We took a principled stance, but now is also the time to look at our own cricket interests," he said.

With PTI Inputs