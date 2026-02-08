Pakistan is set to backtrack from its stance of boycotting the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, according to NDTV sources. While Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi remained defiant despite the warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC), it has been learned that some board officials are reportedly open to the idea of playing the match. According to sources, ICC officials warned the PCB of the severe consequences of a boycott during a meeting with Naqvi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister, is expected to consult Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the matter once again before a final decision is reached.

In addition to meeting with the ICC delegation to break the deadlock, Naqvi and other PCB officials held a dialogue with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Aminul Islam Bulbul regarding the ongoing impasse.

Earlier today, it was reported that Pakistan had softened their stance after the ICC informed them of the extent of damages they could face, both financially and otherwise.

This sudden change of tone comes after the ICC sought an explanation from Pakistan on how the force majeure clause can be invoked to justify the team's refusal to play the T20 World Cup match against India-especially after the PCB attempted to shift responsibility onto its government.

In recent days, it has emerged that even Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have written to the PCB to not go ahead with their boycott, given the financial loss at stake. In their letter, Sri Lanka also reminded Pakistan that they were one of the first major nations to tour Pakistan after the 2009 Lahore attacks.

The controversy began when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), backed by the country's interim government, refused to send its national team to India for its group-stage games, citing security concerns.