India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph had notable contributions from several members throughout the 15-man squad. Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, India have played a fearless and high-risk brand of cricket. That approach reaped rewards during the T20 World Cup, as India posted the two highest knockout game totals in the history of the tournament in the semi-final and final. Former England cricketer Mark Butcher praised the mentality instilled into the Indian team by Gambhir, and also pointed out how Pakistan have failed to adapt, leading to their downfall.

While India went on to win the tournament, Pakistan overcame many scares to even escape the group stage, and ultimately got knocked out in the Super 8.

"There's quite a stark contrast there in the way that their (India's) neighbours in Pakistan are still stuck in the idea of personal milestones and individual superstars," Butcher said, speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast.

"Gautam Gambhir, who's had his detractors over his time in charge, has basically walked away from that mantra and has built a team," he stated.

In the semi-final against England, India put up a massive total of 253/7 in 20 overs. Only one player crossed 50, but excellent cameos by multiple players in the batting order saw India reach a staggering total.

However, India only went on to better that score in the final against New Zealand, piling up a mammoth 255/5 in 20 overs. It was a total that proved to be too daunting for New Zealand, who were bowled out for just 159.

"The point is that in order to win a game of T20 cricket, no matter who the star is, whether it's a bowling team who are brilliant defensively or a bowling team that knocks a team over for 120 and then you chase them down in 10 overs, it's the whole that gets you the result," said Butcher.