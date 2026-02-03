The Pakistan government may have announced via social media that their team will not take the field for the match against India in the Men's T20 World Cup later this month, but the country's cricket board is not ready to convey this decision officially to the International Cricket Council (ICC), a news report claimed on Monday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to remain on the warpath over the issue of boycotting the World Cup match against India and will not communicate the decision to the ICC in order to maintain suspense over its future course of action, Telecom Asia Sports said in a report quoting sources.

"Since it's a government decision and conveyed through an official platform, there is no need to write to the ICC," sources told www.telecomasia.net.

The Shahbaz Sharif government on Sunday cleared Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, but announced that the team will not take the field in the tournament's highest revenue-generating match against India.

"Did India at any point convey to the ICC that they would not travel to Pakistan? And when it was once demanded of India to show the government's letter, they never produced it.

"So is there a need to give anything in writing? No," the PCB source told www.telecomasia.net.

Though the refusal to officially inform the ICC via a letter is being seen as an attempt to keep the issue alive, it is clear the PCB will not heed any ICC appeal for an amicable solution to avoid the boycott, since the decision has been taken at the government level.

The decision has shaken the cricket world, as the ICC's official broadcaster stands to suffer huge financial losses if the Indo-Pak match is not played and will, in all probability, take the matter to court.

The ICC responded by informing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of the serious consequences and warning that selective participation will not be accepted.

However, sources told Telecom Asia Sports that the Pakistan government has taken legal advice on the consequences and will back the Board against any possible ICC action.

Sharif also met former PCB chief Najam Sethi before meeting Naqvi in Lahore on Sunday.

"Sethi also advised the PM to take strong action against India, as under Sethi's chairmanship India also backed out of an agreement in 2016," the report said, quoting sources.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team flew to Colombo on Monday and reached the island late in the evening.

The PCB has indicated it will counter any ICC meeting, with Naqvi allowing a lawyer to accompany team officials in any meeting and take the issue head-on.