Finals are all about strategy and perfect execution. Making changes to the playing XI for a title clash is often a tough call. India did not walk that path in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand. However, New Zealand took the big call by dropping Cole McConchie and introducing Jacob Duffy for the title clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India captain Suryakumar Yadav was intrigued when he received New Zealand's team sheet from Mitchell Santner right before the toss. He noticed that the Blackcaps were not fielding specialist spinner Cole McConchie. Yadav then signalled towards the team dugout: "Off-spinner nahi hai" (there is no off-spinner).

Earlier, legendary cricketers MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma brought out the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy together ahead of the final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The sight of the duo carrying out the glittering silverware generated a thunderous roar of delight from the packed crowd. Dhoni, who captained India to the title in the inaugural 2007 edition, joined Rohit, who led the team to the trophy in 2024.

Apart from Dhoni and Rohit, tournament ambassador and ICC chairman Jay Shah, along with JioStar vice-chairman Uday Shankar, also walked out with the trophy, which was placed on the pedestal before both teams lined up for the national anthems.

Legendary playback singer Kavitha Krishnamurthy delivered a soaring rendition of the Indian national anthem.

Coming to the match, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions India.

The Blackcaps made one change, drafting in pacer Jacob Duffy in place of off-spin bowling all-rounder Cole McConchie. India named an unchanged side from their seven-run semifinal victory over England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The pre-final closing ceremony featured global pop star Ricky Martin, who performed for the capacity crowd ahead of the match. Martin opened with his hit "Livin' la Vida Loca" before closing with "Maria" and "La Copa de la Vida," drawing a vociferous response from the fans.

Indian artists Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak also performed during the closing ceremony. Sukhbir delivered his popular Punjabi tracks, including "Oh Ho Ho Ho," while Falguni, dubbed the "Dandiya Queen," presented a medley of Gujarati folk music and Bollywood songs.

The final marks the culmination of a 20-team tournament that has seen India cruise through the knockout rounds after suffering a 76-run loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad. New Zealand, who have never won a Men's T20 World Cup, are appearing in their second final.

