Is India vs Pakistan really worth the hype? That is the big question after Suryakumar Yadav and Co. thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in a T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday for their biggest win over their arch-rivals in the format. It was a tame surrender to say the least in a match whose build-up started with the boycott threat by India's rivals. At the centre of the boycott drama was Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, who was present at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday when India were dominating Pakistan. According to a report by news agency PTI, quoting an anonymous source, "Naqvi conveyed his displeasure over the team's performance in the 61-run loss to India to team manager Naved Akram Cheema."

"The Chairman left the match early at the Premadasa Stadium as it became obvious Pakistan were going to face another defeat to India," the source said.

He said Naqvi, through a senior PCB official, also conveyed to the manager that such performances in matches that matter were not understandable or acceptable.

VIDEO | ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi leaves R. Premadasa International Stadium. #INDvsPAK



The source said head coach Mike Hesson also spoke to the players in the dressing room and told them that they had not played to their full potential.

"Late night the management think tank decided enough was enough and it was to bench Babar and Shaheen and try out Salman Mirza/Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman against Namibia on Wednesday," he said.

Pakistan cannot afford any slip-up against Namibia if they want to qualify for the Super Eight phase of the tournament. The team defeated lower-ranked USA and the Netherlands before the heavy loss to India.