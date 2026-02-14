New Zealand vs South Africa Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: With Super Eight qualification virtually assured, unbeaten New Zealand and South Africa clash in Ahmedabad tonight in what is shaping up as a straight fight for the top spot in their T20 World Cup group. Both teams have won their opening two matches, but through contrasting paths, setting up a contest that could determine not just Group D supremacy but also momentum heading into the Super 8s. New Zealand have looked clinical. (Live Scorecard)