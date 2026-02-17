Nepal vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland and Nepal look to end their campaigns on a positive note as they face each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash on Tuesday. Scotland were knocked out of the Super 8 race after England defeated Italy on Monday while Nepal have won a single game till now. Scotland lose their matches against England and West Indies but registered a comprehensive win over Italy. On the other hand, Nepal are still looking to register their first win in this year's competition.

When will the Nepal vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group C match take place?

The Nepal vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group C match will take place on Tuesday, February 17 (IST).

Where will the Nepal vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group C match be held?

The Nepal vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group C match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Nepal vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group C match start?

The Nepal vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group C match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Nepal vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group C match?

The Nepal vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group C match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the Nepal vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group C match?

The Nepal vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group C match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

