Nepal vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: Fresh from their near miss against giants England, Nepal take on Italy in their second Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Nepal enter the contest as favourites after a spirited performance against England, where they fell just four runs short of a historic upset. They will look to stars like Dipendra Singh Airee and Sandeep Lamichhane to capitalise on the batting-friendly conditions. Meanwhile, Italy are aiming to bounce back from a heavy 73-run defeat to Scotland and must manage the likely absence of injured captain Wayne Madsen. With a fast outfield and short boundaries typical of the Wankhede, this first-ever T20I meeting between the two nations promises to be a high-scoring affair as both teams fight to keep their knockout hopes alive.

When will the Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match take place?

The Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will take place on Thursday, February 12.

Where will the Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match be held?

The Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match start?

The Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match?

The Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match?

The Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)