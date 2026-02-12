Nepal vs Italy Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Telecast
Nepal vs Italy Live Streaming: After a spirited show against England, Nepal eye their first win at the T20 World Cup 2026, as they take on Italy.
Nepal vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: Fresh from their near miss against giants England, Nepal take on Italy in their second Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Nepal enter the contest as favourites after a spirited performance against England, where they fell just four runs short of a historic upset. They will look to stars like Dipendra Singh Airee and Sandeep Lamichhane to capitalise on the batting-friendly conditions. Meanwhile, Italy are aiming to bounce back from a heavy 73-run defeat to Scotland and must manage the likely absence of injured captain Wayne Madsen. With a fast outfield and short boundaries typical of the Wankhede, this first-ever T20I meeting between the two nations promises to be a high-scoring affair as both teams fight to keep their knockout hopes alive.
When will the Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match take place?
The Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will take place on Thursday, February 12.
Where will the Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match be held?
The Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match start?
The Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.
Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match?
The Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to follow the Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match?
The Nepal vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.
(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)