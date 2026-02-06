For Pakistan, if they indeed go ahead with their boycott of the Group A game against India, their remaining group-stage matches against the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA will become crucial. In fact, the Salman Ali Agha-led team will need to win those matches to advance to the next stage. Ahead of their first match against the Netherlands on Saturday, Salman said they are ready to drop big names like Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman if they don't fit the combination.

"Jo best combination hain, hum wohi khilane ki koshish karenge (We will try to play the best combination)," Agha said.

"Usme agar koi senior players, Fakhar or Babar fit nahi hote toh hum unko nahi khilayenge (If senior players like Fakhar or Babar don't fit into that combination, we won't play them). Hum wohi khilayenge jo team ke liye best hain (We will play only those who are best for the team)."

Fakhar and Babar can be dropped during wt20.. pic.twitter.com/opDM0HsCXC — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) February 6, 2026

He went on to highlight that he took Babar and Fakhar's names only as examples. "Fakhar ne, I think, peechhle 10 saal mein Pakistan ke liye bohot performance ki hain (I think Fakhar has performed a lot for Pakistan over the last 10 years)," he said.

"Waise hi Babar ne bhi bohot performance ki hain (Similarly, Babar has also delivered many performances). Meri full support un logon ke liye hain (They have my full support). Lekin jo team ke liye behtar hain, hum playing XI wohi banayenge (But we will pick the playing XI that is best for the team)."

Ali Agha later confirmed he would remain at No. 3 for the rest of the series against Australia and the start of the T20 World Cup, as he believes it suits his style of targeting quick runs against opposition spinners.

"Yes, I'll be batting at No. 3 (in the future)," Ali Agha said.

"We expect to face a lot of spin, and I believe I can dominate spin during the Powerplay. That's why I moved up, and that is where I'll stay," he added.