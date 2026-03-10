Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson became a national hero after guiding India to their historic third T20 World Cup title. Suryakumar Yadav and his team defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Samson was the chief architect of India's victory, scoring a brilliant 89 off 46 balls and helping the team post a formidable total of 255/5 in 20 overs. He had been in exceptional form throughout the tournament, registering half-centuries in the previous two matches as well and eventually earning the Player of the Tournament award.

After returning to his home in Thiruvananthapuram, Samson took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post dedicated to his wife, Charulatha Remesh, thanking her for standing by him through every high and low.

"Right from the day I met you till this day of my life... Thank you so very much for being by my side, loving me for who I am, and being absolutely true and honest to me, no matter what I was to the outside world. You have seen my best side and my worst side, yet you stood strong by me. Thank you for understanding how important cricket is in my life and making it just as important in yours," Samson wrote.

"And you have wished and dreamed with the same passion and intensity as I did for this moment. Thank you so very much, my dear Pondattiiiiii," he added.

Samson, who won the 'Man of the Tournament' award for his performance in cricket T20 World Cup, received a grand welcome at the airport, where he was greeted by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty upon arrival in the evening.

Speaking about the change in his batting approach, Samson said with a smile that earlier he had tried to attack every ball and often got out.

"I tried to hit every ball, but it did not work. Then I had to learn from those failures. In the five-match series, I tried to increase my strike rate, but it didn't work. Then I prepared with a different game plan for the World Cup," he said.

