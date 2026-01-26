Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a "productive" meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday afternoon to discuss the government's official stance on the T20 World Cup controversy. Following the meeting, Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister, announced that a final decision regarding the country's participation is expected on either Friday (January 30) or next Monday (February 2). However, Naqvi committed a significant social media gaffe while posting about the meeting on X, mistakenly naming former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif instead of the current premier, Shehbaz Sharif.

According to news agency PTI, Shehbaz Sharif told Naqvi that Pakistan should extend all possible support to Bangladesh, who were recently ousted from the tournament, starting February 7.

The report added that Shehbaz Sharif was briefed on multiple scenarios, including the possibility of Pakistan not sending its team for the T20 World Cup, or participating in the event but boycotting the high-profile match against India scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, if that course of action helped Bangladesh cricket in any manner.

The PCB had earlier maintained that the government would take the final call on Pakistan's participation in the event in view of the evolving situation following Bangladesh's exit from the competition.

Bangladesh, who have been replaced by Scotland in the 20-team event, had sought shifting of its matches to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in India, but the ICC rejected the request, saying no such verifiable threat existed.

Pakistan are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo, followed by matches against the USA (February 10), India (February 15) and Namibia (February 18).

PCB announced its 15-man squad on Sunday, including experienced Babar Azam but excluding Haris Rauf. The squad will be led by Salman Ali Agha.

