Former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Mohammad Amir faced a lot of trolling on social media after his prediction regarding India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign did not come true. Amir confidently predicted that India will not qualify for the semifinals following their loss against South Africa but back-to-back wins against Zimbabwe and West Indies meant that Suryakumar Yadav-led side found a spot in the Final 4 of the competition. During his appearance on Pakistan TV show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir made a fresh prediction regarding India and their future in the T20 World Cup.

"If I analyse it from a cricketing point of view, India are not playing good cricket. Check their fielding. They have dropped at least 3-4 catches and fumbled on the field. Every bowler, except for (Jasprit) Bumrah has gone for runs. I told you that (Hardik) Pandya never performs against big teams. He went for 40 runs in his 4 overs. West Indies also went after Varun Chakravarthy and the teams in the semifinals play well against spinners. I believe that India are still not hot favourites in the tournament," Amir said.

India take on England in the semfinal clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Amir was also quick to point out a 'controversy' that could have 'knocked India out'. During the 12th over of the West Indies innings, Hetmyer tried to slog a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah but ended up getting caught by Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

Bumrah was confident with his appeal and umpire Chris Gaffaney raised his finger without hesitation. However, Hetmyer decided to go for the review as he was not convinced.

The replays showed that the ball did come in contact with the bat but the batter was still not convinced and whether was the West Indies dugout. During his appearance on the Pakistani show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir said that he believes that Hetmyer was not out.

"I feel that Hetmyer's dismissal was controversial. I don't think he was out. If he had stayed there a little longer and the score had reached 220–230, India would have been knocked out today," he said.