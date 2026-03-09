India's star batters Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan shared a hilarious moment during the post-match press conference following India's 96-run victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Both players played pivotal roles in the title clash: Abhishek smashed 52 off 21 balls, while Kishan hammered 54 off 25 deliveries. Coming into the final, Abhishek had been under scrutiny due to a rough patch that included three consecutive ducks. Kishan, on the other hand, had been overlooked by selectors for over two years before making his comeback earlier this year in a series against New Zealand.

During the press conference, the duo was asked how they dealt with their individual setbacks. Abhishek stepped forward to respond, only for Kishan to humorously remind him that his own struggle had been far longer.

"I think I can give a better answer to this question right now," Abhishek began. Kishan immediately interrupted, saying, "Main bhi de sakta hoon (I can also answer)."

The Struggle between Ishan Kishan & Abhishek Sharma!



Ishan Kishan - Me 2 saal se bahar hu



He then added, "Tera ek mahina form gaya tha, main do saal bahar raha hoon (You were out of form for one month; I was out of the team for two years)."

Abhishek replied with a smile, "That one month felt like one and a half years to me," referring to his string of failures in the tournament.

Apart from this funny exchange, the BCCI shared a video on its platform where the two cricketers spoke candidly about the emotions behind India's title-winning run and the journey leading up to it.

"Hosting nation never won the World Cup, and here we are," Kishan said in the bcci.tv video. "We played with all our hearts. Throughout the tournament, we were in a very good headspace, we backed each other, and that's what the India team is all about.

"It was the last time at the 2023 World Cup; I was there, and we were all crying in the dressing room. But this is how things turn around. We played a very good game-credit goes to everyone, the support staff, and all those who were with us. And today, here we are, lifting the trophy. We hope to do it again."

