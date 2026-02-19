Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name in the record books. He scored 100 not out off 58 balls against Namibia, becoming just the second Pakistan batter to smash hundred in a T20 World Cup game. His innings was laced with 11 fours and four sixes. Thanks to Sahibzada's knock, his team posted 199 for 3 while opting to bat first in the must-win game. Pakistan then bowled out Namibia for 97 runs to book a Super Eight spot for themselves.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan mocked Sahibzada's approach while nearing his century. The batter was unbeaten on 99 in the last over when he played a fuller delivery of Gerhard Erasmus to long-on for a single and race to the three-figure mark.

"He definitely has scored a century, but taking a single? Unbelievable. Unbelievable. You would be happy that you have scored a century and that Pakistan have reached 199," Irfan said on-air.

On the final ball of the over, Erasmus bowled inside the tramline on the off-side. Sahibzada Farhan failed to reach to the ball and let it go finally. It was counted as dot ball and Pakistan's innings ended there.

"But in the last over, you play a defensive shot, then you leave the last ball. Kamaal hai," Irfan added.

While Sahibzada failed to maximise the final over by his bat, Shadab Khan smashed two sixes to Erasmus to help Pakistan fetch a total of 16 runs.

"This is what you have to do," said Pathan on Shadab's sixes. "You have to attack the off-spinner. It wasn't there on the first three (two) balls from Farhan or Shadab," he added.

Pakistan won the game by 102-run margin to qualify for the Super Eight. They became the second team from Group A after India to make it to the next round. Meanwhile, Namibia, Netherlands and USA were the teams that got eliminated from the first round.