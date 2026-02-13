Thursday will be a day etched in Italian cricket history. The debutants crushed Nepal by 10 wickets in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup in Mumbai, recording a massive achievement in only their second game of the tournament. After their spinners ruled the roost to bowl Nepal out for a paltry 123, brothers Anthony Mosca (62 not out) and Justin Mosca (60 not out) put on a ruthless unbeaten opening stand to overwhelm the Rhinos, who failed to live up to expectations. Chasing 124, Italy knocked off the runs with 7.2 overs to spare.

Actor Kabir Bedi, who is a very popular figure in Italy, was ecstatic after the win. In the 1970s, Bedi played the pirate Sandokan in an eponymous Italian miniseries. The role made him a household name in the European country. He was even awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic (the highest Italian civilian honour).

"History was made! Italy's first win in the T20 World Cup championship is an amazing achievement for a non-cricketing country that worships football! Even their qualifying for the world championship was a historic first! So lucky to have witnessed this win," Kabir Bedi posted on X.

It was only the second match in T20 World Cup history for Italy, who had lost their tournament opener to Scotland by a massive 73 runs in Kolkata.

Nepal, who were touted as favourites for this clash after their enormous effort against England at the same venue, cut a sorry figure.

None of their batters could find a way to counter Italy's accurate spin bowling and sharp fielding, while they inexplicably held their best spinner, Sandeep Lamichhane, back for most of the powerplay.

By the time Lamichhane-who has featured in various T20 leagues including the Indian Premier League-was introduced into the attack, the Italian openers had already knocked 58 runs off the modest target.

Anthony smacked one over long-on in the first over to set the tone, while Justin tore into Karan KC in the third, hammering two fours and a six, as Italy made a fiery start.

The Mosca brothers struck a six each off Lalit Rajbanshi in the fourth over as Italy raised their half-century in no time.

The Italians cruised at almost 10 runs an over, with Nepal failing to produce any opportunity whatsoever, much to the disappointment of their fans, who once again filled up the Wankhede Stadium stands in large numbers.

Earlier, Ben Manenti (2/9) and Crishan Kalugamage (3/18) stifled Nepal's batters in a remarkable display of spin bowling, as Italy bowled out their opponents for a low score.

Spinners continued to dominate the proceedings as Italy showed admirable precision with their lines and lengths, combined with terrific fielding that kept Nepal constantly under pressure.

Manenti strangled the Nepal batters from one end, returning 4-0-9-2, while Kalugamage finished with three wickets.

Former South African player JJ Smuts claimed 1/22 from his four overs for the T20 World Cup debutants, as Nepal crumbled under pressure.

Manenti's exploits off the surface with his orthodox off-spin also made his younger brother Harry's job much easier. Harry stepped in after Italy lost their skipper Wayne Madsen to a dislocated shoulder.

But Madsen's absence was hardly felt in a unit that functioned like a well-oiled machine, with their fielders alert every time a catching opportunity arose.

Kalugamage trusted the grip off the surface to beat Dipendra Singh Airee (17) with a wrong'un that crashed into his off stump, while opener Aasif Sheikh's innings was cut short by a brilliant stumping from wicketkeeper Gian-Piero Meade off Manenti in the eighth over.

It was as clinical a bowling performance as one could expect from Italy, as they allowed no freebies and did not drop a single catch, keeping the partisan crowd largely silent.

The Nepal innings ended with a run-out via a direct hit from stand-in skipper Harry.

None of Nepal's specialist batters could counter Italy's charge on what remained a true batting wicket.

Nepal, who had come agonisingly close to beating England in their previous outing here, began with the early dismissal of Kushal Bhurtel and remained under pressure from the outset.

Only Rohit Paudel looked to counter-attack, hitting two sixes, but the Nepal skipper was caught at the ropes despite having picked Kalugamage's googly.

Aarif Sheikh (27) hit three fours to top-score for Nepal, while Karan KC was left stranded on 18 not out off 11 balls, with one six and a four, when the final wicket fell.