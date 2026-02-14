Sunday's high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup is set to serve as more than just a sporting spectacle in Colombo. The match is positioned to be a critical venue for high-level cricket diplomacy involving all five Asian cricket boards. The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah is expected to arrive in Colombo, where his presence is likely to facilitate an informal but significant meeting involving the top brass of the Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi cricket boards. At the heart of these discussions is Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Aminul Islam Bulbul. According to a report in PTI, Bulbul confirmed his attendance in Colombo, while also noting that he will be at the venue to watch the India-Pakistan match, where he expected to break the ice with the BCCI after tense exchanges over the past few weeks.

Following a period of tense exchanges and administrative friction over the past few weeks, Islam expressed a desire to "break the ice" with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The initiative has reportedly been a coordinated effort by the ICC to foster regional harmony. Speaking to the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, Islam revealed that the invitation for this high-profile fixture came directly from the ICC. According to the BCB chief, the governing body is keen on leveraging the gravity of the World Cup to align its most influential members.

"The ICC has taken a decision," Islam remarked. "The major stakeholders of the ICC are these five Asian countries, and for the India-Pakistan World Cup match on the 15th, they want representatives of all five Asian countries to be present at the ground together, watch the match together, and talk to one another."

This strategic gathering aims to neutralise recent hostilities and ensure that the administrative side of the game remains as robust as the on-field competition. By bringing the leaders of Asian cricket to the same table-and the same grandstand-the ICC hopes to turn a potentially volatile period of transition into an opportunity for renewed collaboration and shared vision within the sport's most passionate market.