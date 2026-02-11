Star India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan copped a blow during the team's optional practice session on the eve of the T20 World Cup clash against Namibia in New Delhi on Thursday, according to sources. The 27-year-old, who scored a 17-ball 20 during India's tournament-opener against the USA, was struck on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker and briefly left the nets for treatment. The southpaw returned to the nets before walking back to the dressing room with a slight wobble. As per sources, Kishan's injury isn't as serious as it was perceived initially.

With Abhishek Sharma's participation also doubtful, this comes as a major blow for the Indian team.

While Abhishek has been discharged after being hospitalised for two days with a stomach infection, his participation in the match is likely to be decided tomorrow.

"When we reached Delhi, he went to the hospital for the examination. He has been discharged today and he is doing well. We have got one more day for the game.Hopefully, we will decide by tomorrow how he feels and we will go with it." India batter Tilak Varma told reporters on Wednesday.

Abhishek was out for a duck against the USA in the opening game on Saturday in Mumbai and took no further part after that with Sanju Samson replacing him while fielding.

It was earlier reported that he was unwell during that match and his condition worsened after reaching Delhi.

The priority for India isn't the Namibia game but the February 15 match against a steadily improving Pakistan team at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo where the strip would be slightly different.

A stomach infection is known to affect stamina and endurance and it remains to be seen if Abhishek will be in a position to travel on Friday, train on Saturday and take the field on Sunday.

In case of either Kishan or Abhishek missing out, Samson is likely to open the batting for India against Namibia.

Samson did bat in the nets on Tuesday and spent a lot of time with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, an indication that the team management is keeping its options ready in case Abhishek fails to regain full fitness.

