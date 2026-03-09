Not many players can claim to be two-time T20 World Cup winners. Hardik Pandya is now one of those rare cricketers. The star all-rounder was a crucial member of the side that won the 2024 T20 World Cup, and now he has been a defining factor in the team defending the title. Speaking after the title win, Pandya said he still has many years of cricket left in him and wants to make the most of that period by helping India dominate global tournaments.

Throughout the tournament, Pandya was accompanied by girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at all venues. Even during the final, Mahieka cheered on Pandya. After the final, Pandya made a big admission: "Jab se Mahieka aayi hai, life mein bas jeet hi jeet hai (From the time Mahieka has come into my life, I am only winning)."

Hardik Pandya has set a target for the future, saying he hopes to win 10 more ICC titles over the next decade following India's triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

"I have 10 more years left in me, and I want to win 10 more ICC titles. That's my goal. [On winning at home and defending the title] It's quite emotional. Because of winning the WC in India, the excitement of the people is amazing. The effort we have put in... From yesterday, I knew we are champions. The only self-belief I had was that there was no other result. Losing wasn't a thought," Pandya said.

Pandya also reflected on a key moment earlier when he bowled the 19th over against England in the semi-final, recalling how memories from the 2024 T20 World Cup helped him stay composed in pressure situations.

"I am thankful to God. When I was bowling the 19th over against England, I was thinking about the 2024 World Cup final. I told Kishan and Abhishek also that when you go out to bat, think of good memories," he said