Italy vs West Indies LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy look to end their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high as they take on West Indies in their final Group match on Thursday. West Indies qualified for the Super Eight stage with three wins in three matches while Italy won their only match of the group against Nepal. It will be a great opportunity for West Indies to fine-tune their lineup ahead of the first Super Eight clash against Zimbabwe. On the other hand, it has been an impressive show from Italy who looked in good form against England as well.

When will the Italy vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Italy vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place on Thursday, February 19 (IST).

Where will the Italy vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match be held?

The Italy vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

What time will the Italy vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The Italy vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 11 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Italy vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Italy vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network in India and Sky Italia in Italy.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Italy vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Italy vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)