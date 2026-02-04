Former Pakistan cricket team star Basit Ali believes that Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India will "damage cricket and the sport's future". Pakistan announced that they will take part in the competition but will not play the group stage match against India on February 15. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not received any official communication regarding the matter from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the announcement led to a massive controversy. If Pakistan go ahead with their decision to boycott the match, it will be considered a forfeit and India will be awarded two points. Basit pointed out that such an incident will not be good for the future of the sport.

"If Pakistan doesn't play India and the latter earns two points by forfeiture, it will damage cricket and the sport's future," he said on YouTube.

The ICC has urged Pakistan to reconsider their stance keeping in mind the long-term impact that it can have on the future of the sport in the country. If they refuse to play their game against India, Pakistan can also face financial sanctions as well as legal troubles - from the ICC and the official broadcasters.

Basit believes that Pakistan government will compensate PCB for their possible financial losses.

“Pakistan board doesn't have any monetary problems. The government has asked them to take such a call, and then they would also give PCB the money,” the former Pakistan cricketer added.

Meanwhile, he ICC has warned the PCB that it faces the prospect of legal action from T20 World Cup's official broadcasters JioStar for boycotting its February 15 game against India, a PCB source told PTI.

As reported by PTI, there is a possibility that the ICC will withhold the entire annual revenue share of Pakistan, which is around USD 35 million and pay the broadcasters from that purse.

A PCB source informed that although chairman Mohsin Naqvi had taken advice from the board's legal experts before briefing PM Shehbaz Sharif on the issue last week, the board is bracing for some serious consequences.

"If Pakistan doesn't relent and play against India, not only will they face financial penalties, perhaps a lawsuit from broadcasters but also any efforts to go to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) are likely to fail," a PCB source told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)