India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has named the players he finds toughest to face in the nets. He noted that while Yuzvendra Chahal is the most difficult among spinners, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah always poses significant challenges. In a recent interaction, Kishan shared that the veteran pacer doesn't go easy on batters, even when conditions are challenging. He also recalled instances where Bumrah would bowl a series of bouncers if a batter middled his deliveries during practice sessions.

"Among spinners, I find Yuzi bhai [Yuzvendra Chahal] tough to play; I think he's figured me out. In pace, I mean, no one is better than [Jasprit] Bumrah bhai. Let me tell you a story. Bura maan jayenge (He might get upset) that I say this everywhere. When we practice, we often get different wickets. Some will be grassy, others will be dry. But whenever it's grassy, usually the bowlers go easy on batters, but Bumrah doesn't believe in it. If a batter middles the ball, you know he'll bowl a barrage of bouncers later," Ishan said while speaking on the 2 Sloggers podcast.

Meanwhile, Kishan has been in stunning form since his return to the India side during the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. In four matches, he scored 215 runs at an average of 53.75, including a hundred in the fifth and final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger suggested that Kishan has made a strong case for himself to be included in India's playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Ishan Kishan has come back in fantastic form and is certainly putting a case forward to start in the XI at the World Cup," he said, adding that India's depth has turned selection into a challenge rather than a concern.

India T20 World Cup Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.