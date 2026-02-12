The Indian cricket team finds itself navigating a potential crisis as they finalise their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture against Namibia. While India secured a victory in their previous outing against the United States of America, the performance was far from clinical, leaving the squad with more questions than answers. With a high-stakes encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan looming on the horizon, the team management had hoped for a seamless lead-up; instead, they have been met with a medical room at full capacity.

The primary concern involves the explosive opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Sharma, whose aggressive intent has been a hallmark of India's recent strategy, was hospitalised following a severe stomach ailment. Although he was discharged on Wednesday, the physical toll makes a quick return highly improbable. In his absence, Sanju Samson is the frontrunner to reclaim an opening berth. However, the selection headaches were compounded when Ishan Kishan sustained an injury during a net session, potentially forcing a tactical rethink that could see Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma promoted to the top.

Beyond the opening slot, several other changes are expected as India looks to sharpen its "A-game" before the Pakistan clash. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has his task cut out, especially in the wake of the injury and illness issues.

After missing the opener against the USA due to a high fever, India's pace spearhead is expected to return to the XI. To accommodate him, the management may have to make a tough call on Mohammed Siraj, despite Siraj's impactful three-wicket haul in the previous match.

With the match being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi-a venue often conducive to spin-there is growing clamour for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion. If the pitch appears particularly dry, he could replace one of the seamers or even Varun Chakaravarthy to provide a different wrist-spin dimension.

Having recovered from a side strain, Washington Sundar is now available. His ability to bowl in the Powerplay and provide lower-order batting depth makes him a strong candidate to replace Rinku Singh if the team opts for an extra bowling cushion against the Namibian middle order.

India's likely XI vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh