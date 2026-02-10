India were always mentally prepared to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup league game, and the neighbouring country's recent decision to end its boycott has only sharpened the team's focus on cricketing matters, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Monday. Pakistan had earlier announced that it would skip the February 15 contest against India in Colombo, citing government directives, but over the weekend the PCB conveyed to the ICC that the team would take part in all its scheduled matches, ending the uncertainty surrounding the marquee fixture.

Ten Doeschate said the Indian dressing room never allowed the off-field developments to affect its preparation.

"No. Like I said, we kind of accepted that as the status quo, and until we got there and they didn't show up, we were assuming we were going to play," the former Netherlands captain told the media ahead of the team's departure for Sri Lanka.

The South African-born coach reiterated that the players were consciously keeping away from the political discourse that has accompanied the contest.

"We're also trying to stay clear of all the politics. I've mentioned before the sentiments in the country and the different political issues between the two nations, but I think it's really important for us just to focus on the cricketing side of things," he said.

Ten Doeschate, however, acknowledged that Pakistan could enjoy a logistical advantage, having already spent considerable time in Colombo.

"It's going to be a challenge going to Colombo, where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks, and we're fully focused on just bringing our best game to that fixture next week," he added.

India will play Namibia on February 12, and Ten Doeschate believes that clarity over Pakistan's participation will allow both teams to approach the contest purely as a sporting rivalry.

With the ICC facilitating dialogue between stakeholders to ensure the tournament proceeds smoothly, the focus now shifts firmly to the field, where another high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter awaits.