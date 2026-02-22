Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah scripted history during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Bumrah finished with figures of 3/15 and in the process, became the most successful Indian bowler in the history of T20 World Cups. Bumrah overtook R Ashwin's tally of 32 wickets and currently has 33 wickets in the competition. Bumrah took the wickets of Quinton De Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch but South Africa were able to post a total of 187/7.

Most wickets for India in T20 World Cups:

Jasprit Bumrah - 33 wickets in 22 innings

Arshdeep Singh - 32 wickets in 18 innings

R Ashwin - 32 wickets in 24 innings

Hardik Pandya - 29 wickets in 26 innings

Ravindra Jadeja - 22 wickets in 29 innings

Coming to the match, David Miller and Dewald Brevis took South Africa to a competitive 187/7.

After being reduced to 20/3 inside four overs, the Proteas mounted a stunning recovery through Miller (63 from 35 balls; 7x4, 3x6) and Brevis (45 from 29; 3x4, 3x6) whose 97-run fourth-wicket stand came off just 51 balls.

At 144/4 after 15 overs, South Africa were going on well over nine runs per over eyeing a 200-plus total.

But Bumrah (3/15) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28) wrested control at the back end as South africa lost three wickets in last four overs.

It would have been worse but Tristan Stubbs (44 not out; 24 balls) ended it superbly with back to back sixes off Hardik Pandya in the final over.

India got the breakthrough when Shivam Dube, who had earlier been taken apart, induced a mistimed pull from Brevis off a back-of-a-length delivery.

Brevis failed to get the timing right on his stroke to see his 29-ball knock end.

Having leaked 39 runs from his first three overs, Varun Chakravarthy finally had the last laugh dismissing Miller in his final over.

(With agency inputs)