India vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match Live Telecast: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team takes on South Africa in a T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match. The tournament is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka. It starts on February 7, with the final set to be played on March 8. India start their campaign on the very first day with a match against the USA at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Before that game, the side will also be facing Namibia in another warm-up fixture.

India will be high on confidence as they prepare for the T20 World Cup, riding on a dominating 4-1 win over New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. Before this, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. defeated the Proteas 3-1.

India will be happy with the fact that their captain, Suryakumar, has finally hit form. With three fifties in his last four innings, the skipper has peaked at the right time. Another big boost for India is the sensational return of Ishan Kishan. The southpaw has been firing on all cylinders, making an international comeback after more than two years.

What would concern India is the fact that the fast bowlers have leaked runs, and Jasprit Bumrah is also among them. The ace pacer has looked far from his best of late. India would want their pacers to get back into rhythm before they begin their T20 World Cup campaign.

When will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up match take place?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up match will take place on Wednesday, February 4.

Where will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up match be held?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up match will be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up match start?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)