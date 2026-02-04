"Going to bat first. I've heard there might be dew later on, so we want to challenge our bowlers. Want to test ourselves tonight. Definitely Ishan and Abhishek (to open). When you play the sport, it comes with a lot of responsibility. Pressure is always there. But at the same time, there's so many people coming out to support you. Gives you an extra advantage. Just want to follow what we've been doing in the last one and a half years. Continue those good habits," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.