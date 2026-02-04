India vs South Africa Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team takes on South Africa in a T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at the DY Patil Stadium tonight. India will be high on confidence as they prepare for the T20 World Cup, riding on a dominating 4-1 win over New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. Before this, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. had defeated the Proteas 3-1. Skipper Suryakumar is back in form, and Ishan Kishan has also made a sensational comeback to international cricket. It is the pacers leaking runs that would concern India. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup warm-up game -
India vs South Africa Live: Proteas "happy to bowl"
"Happy to bowl. Nice opportunity tonight, back in India, get accustomed to conditions here. Pretty certain (about the XI). Conditions will dictate one spot. Pretty clear on how we'd like to start," said South Africa captain Aiden Markram.
India vs South Africa Live: India "want to test" themselves
"Going to bat first. I've heard there might be dew later on, so we want to challenge our bowlers. Want to test ourselves tonight. Definitely Ishan and Abhishek (to open). When you play the sport, it comes with a lot of responsibility. Pressure is always there. But at the same time, there's so many people coming out to support you. Gives you an extra advantage. Just want to follow what we've been doing in the last one and a half years. Continue those good habits," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.
India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav
South Africa (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, David Miller, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
IND vs SA Live: India opt to bat!
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup warm-up game. In a huge call, the hosts have replaced Sanju Samson with Ishan Kishan as the opener.
India vs South Africa Live: SKY back in form!
What would please India the most is captain Suryakumar Yadav's return to form. After failing to score a fifty for more than 15 months, the swashbuckling batter has smashed three half-centuries in his last four innings. SKY has hit 82 not out, 57 not out, 8, and 63 (his most recent innings) against New Zealand at home.
India vs South Africa Live: India high on confidence!
India have put on dominant performances in their last two T20I series. They defeated South Africa 3-1 and then outplayed New Zealand 4-1 in two five-match series. Their batters have been firing on all cylinders.
India vs South Africa Live: Have a look at squads -
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller.