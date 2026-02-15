India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, Colombo Weather Live Updates: The much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan is just around the corner. However, rain can end up having a huge say in the match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. According to the weather forecast, there is a 94 per cent chance of rain. The Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology also issued a worrying update that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal leading to significant rainfall. In case of a washout, points will be split as there is no reserve day.
"Colombo is a bit cloudy today. We had a light shower last evening, but the forecast for the day is dry. However, elsewhere in Sri Lanka, particularly in the eastern and southern provinces heavy rain after 1 PM. Colombo is in the Western province which is expected to remain dry, but misty conditions at night" - NDTV's Rica Roy reports from Colombo.
The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology flagged the possible formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and it can lead to significant rainfall during the match. In an update issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre, a warning was also issued.
