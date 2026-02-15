India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, Colombo Weather Live Updates: The much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan is just around the corner. However, rain can end up having a huge say in the match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. According to the weather forecast, there is a 94 per cent chance of rain. The Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology also issued a worrying update that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal leading to significant rainfall. In case of a washout, points will be split as there is no reserve day.