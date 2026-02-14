There has been a lot of buzz around Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq as the side gears up to face arch-rivals India in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo on Sunday. Tariq has found himself at the centre of the build-up for the highly anticipated game. His unique bowling has faced questions over its legality, particularly for a pause in his delivery stride, holding his landing foot in the air before releasing the ball with an exaggerated delay. Given that the surface at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo is expected to aid spinners, Tariq's role becomes all-more crucial.

The spinner is new to international cricket, having picked up 11 wickets in four T20I matches. This will be the first time the Indian batters will be playing him.

Responding to a query regarding Tariq on the eve of the game, India captain Suryakumar Yadav came up with quite an honest response in the press conference.

"Even if a question is out of syllabus you can't leave it. He's a different character but we can't surrender to him (Usman Tariq). We are all very excited," said Suryakumar.

Special security arrangements would be in place leading to the vital India-Pakistan cricket clash at a Colombo stadium on Sunday, Sri Lanka police said Saturday.

Sri Lanka authorities said no chances would be taken on the security aspect of the organisation. "We, the Sri Lanka police, have organised a very special traffic and security arrangement," police spokesman F T Wootler told reporters.

The match takes place after weeks of uncertainty with a Pakistani announcement of a boycott of the game to show solidarity with Bangladesh. Intense parleys involved the International Cricket Council (ICC), Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Even the Sri Lankan government appealed to Pakistan to have a change of heart in view of the potential large losses that may be incurred in arrangements already made as the co-hosts of the tournament.

This would be India's first match outside their home country in the tournament.

(With PTI Inputs)