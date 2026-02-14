India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference Live Updates: A little more than 24 hours to go before the most anticipated rivalry in cricket -- India vs Pakistan -- unfolds at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. A week ago, it wasn't even known if the Group A match would be held as scheduled but Pakistan's 'boycott drama' ended after the International Cricket Council (ICC) warned PCB of severe consequences during a Lahore meeting. While both sets of players are in the final round of preparations for the contest, the match still isn't without a little bit of suspense. The weather gods are threatening the contest, with over 60 percent chances of rain. As India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha arrive at the press conference today, more clarity on weather, pitch and team selection is expected.
India vs Pakistan Press Conference LIVE: Massive weather concerns
The weather is set to be a major concern for both teams. As per AccuWeather, there's going to be four hours of precipitation tomorrow evening. In that case, we could see the match getting shortened.
India vs Pakistan Press Conference LIVE: Abhishek Sharma fit to play?
One of the major talking points in recent days has been the fitness concerns surrounding star India batter Abhishek Sharma. The opening batter missed India's previous match against Namibia, after being hospitalised for a stomach bug. Today, we're likely to get more clarity on whether the No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world will be fit for tomorrow's contest.
Ind vs Pak Press Conference LIVE: Boycott saga ends
Earlier this week, Pakistan reversed its initial decision to boycott the match against India, following discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC). It will certainly be interesting to see what either side speaks on the matter ahead of the big match.
