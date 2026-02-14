India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference Live Updates: A little more than 24 hours to go before the most anticipated rivalry in cricket -- India vs Pakistan -- unfolds at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. A week ago, it wasn't even known if the Group A match would be held as scheduled but Pakistan's 'boycott drama' ended after the International Cricket Council (ICC) warned PCB of severe consequences during a Lahore meeting. While both sets of players are in the final round of preparations for the contest, the match still isn't without a little bit of suspense. The weather gods are threatening the contest, with over 60 percent chances of rain. As India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha arrive at the press conference today, more clarity on weather, pitch and team selection is expected.