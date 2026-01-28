The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will take on South Africa in their only warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 4. According to ESPNCricinfo, India's only warm-up match will be a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2024 final where they emerged victorious. The tournament will kick off on February 7 with Pakistan facing the Netherlands. Pakistan, who are a part of India's group in the competition, will also play only one warm-up match against Ireland on February 4 in Colombo.

England and Australia will not be playing any warm-up matches but it is worth noting that both sides will play bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively just ahead of the tournament.

Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh in the tournament, will play two warm-up matches: Afghanistan (February 2) and Namibia (February 4).

India A will also be part of the warm-up matches with the side playing matches against USA in Navi Mumbai On February 2 and against Nambia in Bengaluru on February 6.

A look at the full T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures list -

February 2 - Afghanistan vs Scotland - Bengaluru - 3 PM

February 2 - India A vs USA - Navi Mumbai - 5 PM

February 2 - Canada vs Italy - Chennai - 7 PM

February 3 - Sri Lanka A vs Oman - Colombo - 1 PM

February 3 - Netherlands vs Zimbabwe - Colombo - 3 PM

February 3 - Nepal vs UAE - Chennai - 5 PM

February 4 - Namibia vs Scotland - Bengaluru - 1 PM

February 4 - Afghanistan vs West Indies - Bengaluru - 3 PM

February 4 - Ireland vs Pakistan - Colombo - 5 PM

February 4 - India vs South Africa - Navi Mumbai - 7 PM

February 5 - Oman vs Zimbabwe - Colombo - 1 PM

February 5 - Canada vs Nepal - Chennai - 3 PM

February 5 - New Zealand vs USA - Navi Mumbai - 5 PM

February 6 - Italy vs UAE - Chennai - 3 PM

February 6 - India A vs Namibia - Bengaluru - 5 PM