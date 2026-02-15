Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's decision to introduce himself with the new ball worked wonders for his team in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India in Colombo on Sunday. While many expected all-rounder Saim Ayub to open the bowling against the two left-handers - Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma - Salman pulled a big surprise by taking the first over himself. It turned out to be a masterstroke, as he dismissed the returning Abhishek on the final ball of the opening over. (India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Updates)

The pressure got the better of Abhishek as he went for a wild swing on the final ball, having faced four dot balls on the trot. He ended up miscuing his pull to mid-on, where Shaheen Afridi took an easy catch inside the ring. This was Abhishek Sharma's second duck in the tournament in as many games. He was also dismissed for a golden duck against the USA before missing the game against Namibia due to a stomach bug.

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan opposite number Salman did not shake hands at the coin toss.

Agha won the toss and elected to bowl in the Group A match, which was only confirmed as going ahead six days ago when the Pakistan government made a U-turn on a threat to boycott the match.

Suryakumar also did not shake hands with Agha in any of their three matches at the Asia Cup in Dubai last year, including the final.

The biggest and most lucrative clash in world cricket was in doubt after Bangladesh refused to play their T20 World Cup matches in India and were kicked out, replaced by Scotland.

Meanwhile, India made two changes to the side that beat Namibia earlier this week, with Abhishek and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson.

Pakistan, on the other hand, named an unchanged side.

A win for either side would seal a place for the Super Eight stage.