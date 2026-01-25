As the deadline for the 2026 T20 World Cup approaches, the relationship between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reached a breaking point. Following inflammatory comments from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and a potential boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh, reports suggest Pakistan could face unprecedented sanctions that would alter the landscape of its international cricket. The friction began when Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister, accused the ICC of "double standards." Naqvi's comments stem from the ICC's refusal to relocate Bangladesh's matches out of India, despite having previously allowed a "hybrid model" for Pakistan's matches.

Sources have told NDTV that the ICC is "unhappy" with Naqvi's confrontational approach, which includes an alleged solidarity pact with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). By publicly challenging the ICC's authority and suggesting Pakistan may withdraw from the T20 World Cup, Naqvi has miffed the sport's global governing body.

If Pakistan follows through with its withdrawal, the ICC is reportedly prepared to impose unprecedented sanctions that could result in total cricketing isolation. These measures include a potential suspension of all bilateral series, exclusion from the Asia Cup, and a coordinated "No NOC" policy among member boards to prevent foreign stars from participating in the PSL. Such sanctions would not only cripple the PCB's primary revenue streams but also devastate the commercial value of Pakistan's domestic cricket, leaving the national team with no international fixtures outside of major ICC events.

What Mohsin Naqvi Said on Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Exit

While Pakistan has not yet pulled out of the T20 World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh, Naqvi has stated that a final decision will be made by Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. In fact, he even urged other cricket boards to back Bangladesh's stance the way Pakistan did.

"Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. One country can make any decision whenever they like, while it is the opposite for another. Bangladesh is a major stakeholder, and this injustice should not happen," Naqvi told reporters.

"Bangladesh is a full ICC member, just like Pakistan. If a similar favour has been extended to Pakistan and India, the same should apply to Bangladesh. One country cannot dictate terms to another," Naqvi said.