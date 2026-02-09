A breakthrough on the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match standoff is expected soon after a meeting between the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took place on Sunday. Though the final decision rests in the hands of the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is set to meet PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi today, the sentiment is far more in favour of the India vs Pakistan match going ahead as scheduled on February 15.

In the tri-party meeting, an ICC delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and BCB President Aminul Islam, met to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match. Here's what was discussed

1. Mohsin Naqvi, representing PCB: Naqvi criticised the ICC for "double standards" in how Bangladesh's security concerns were handled and called Bangladesh's removal from the World Cup an "injustice." He remained firm on Pakistan's boycott stance but suggested that a resolution could be reached if 'three demands' were met.

Three Demands:

- Increased compensation for Bangladesh

- Participation fee for Bangladesh despite their ouster

- Hosting rights for a future ICC event

2. Aminul Islam Bulbul, representing BCB: His presence in Lahore was framed as a show of solidarity with Pakistan after Bangladesh's removal from the T20 World Cup. But, he also participated in the ICC-PCB discussions as part of efforts to resolve the dispute and conveyed Bangladesh's position after the team was ousted from the tournament over refusal to travel to India.

3. Imran Khawaja, representing ICC: Khawaja travelled to Lahore specifically to mediate and "salvage" the India-Pakistan fixture, on which rests the financial fate of the entire T20 World Cup 2026. ICC officials, including Khawaja, also sought explanations from PCB regarding the Force Majeure clause invoked for the boycott and outlined its conditions and implications.

The overall sentiment is positive, with Pakistan's boycott of India in the T20 World Cup likely to end in the next 24 hours.