Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has time and again muddled cricket with politics by making inflammatory comments to earn political brownie points. Navvy's latest stunt came as he claimed that Pakistan might pull out of the T20 World Cup 2026 in solidarity with Bangladesh who were booted out of the tournament over demands to shift their matches in the tournament to a neutral venue like Sri Lanka. Naqvi has now received a firm warning by Krishnamachari Srikkanth, a World Cup-winner with the India in 1983, to not let his team enter the global event.

India are seen as firm favourites for the T20 World Cup title, especially since th tournament is being held in the subcontinent. Srikkanth, hence, has asked the Pakistan team to do what Naqvi hinted at and refuse to tour India, or else, they would be thrashed on the cricket field.

"In the last match, India scored 209 in 15 overs. In this match, they scored 150 in 10 overs. Seeing this, many teams might say 'no, we are not coming. You can keep the cup'," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel. "Hey Pakistan, don't come. Your man Mohsin Naqvi has been talking about it - don't come. You will be thrashed. A six hit in Colombo will land in Madras. Beware. The best option is to stay away. Find an excuse and don't come. These boys will thrash them hard. This will send an alarming signal to every cricket team in the world. This kind of hitting in T20 cricket - I have never seen anything like it."

Just hours after Naqvi hinted at a possible withdrawal form the T20 World Cup, Pakistan announced their squad for the tournament. In a press conference after the squad announcement, Pakistan management also revealed that the team hasn't yet received clearance to participate in the T20 World Cup, with the final decision from the government still awaited.

"We are waiting for the government's advice and whatever the government tells us to do we will do it. If they don't want us to go for the World Cup, we will follow it," Naqvi informed Pakistan players coaches in a meeting in Lahore.