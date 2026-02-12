South Africa nearly suffered a huge upset against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The Group D match went down to the wire, with not one but two Super Overs deciding the eventual winner at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Proteas posted a total of 187 for 6 in 20 overs after being put into bat, led by half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton (61) and Quinton de Kock (59). In the chase, Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 84 helped Afghanistan score 187 before being bundled out in 19.4 overs.

This was not the end of the drama, as the first Super Over also ended in a tie. In the second Super Over, Afghanistan were set a target of 24 and they nearly pulled off an incredible win. Needing 24 off the final four deliveries, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed three sixes in a row, but he perished on the final legal delivery as Afghanistan lost the game by a narrow margin of four runs.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to X to talk about the game. While he congratulated the Proteas for the nervy win, he tipped Afghanistan as the team with "potential to be really dangerous"

"Two super overs a day keep the boredom away! A game that went right down to the wire. Congratulations to the South African team on the win. It takes composure to see the game through. This Afghanistan team has the potential to be really dangerous," wrote Tendulkar on X.

This Afghanistan team has the potential to be really dangerous. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2026

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who took three wickets in the regular match, conceded 17 runs in the first Super Over as Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai smashed two fours and a six. However, against the odds, Tristan Stubbs smashed a maximum off the final ball to force a second Super Over.

Stubbs and David Miller then hammered three sixes against Azmatullah Omarzai to post 24 in the second Super Over. Gurbaz nearly pulled off the improbable with three consecutive sixes, but got out on the final ball.