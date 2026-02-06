Indian cricket team fast bowler Harshit Rana was ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury, according to sources. Harshit suffered an injury during India's warm-up match against South Africa on Wednesday. Harshit limped off the field during their warm-up match and sources claimed that he is suffering from joint tenderness. Harshit conceded 16 runs in a solitary over in India's warm-up game, during which his struggles were evident. India take on USA in their first match of the competition on Saturday. "Harshit does not look good. We will know today," India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said.

"If Harshit is ruled out, it will be a big blow. We will have to look at other combinations. But we have enough bench strength," the Indian cricket team captain added.

When asked about his potential replacements, Suryakumar said that it is not necessary that another all-rounder will be added to the squad.

"We shall see. No hard and fast rule that he has to be an all rounder," he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup opener.

Coming to the warm-up fixture, India registered a comfortable 30-run victory. In-form Ishan Kishan stayed in red-hot touch, smashing a rapid 53 off just 20 balls, including seven sixes and two fours, as India posted a daunting 241 for five after batting first on a batting-friendly pitch.

The bowlers then delivered a collective effort,with Suryakumar Yadav and co. deploying as many as nine bowling options -- with Abhishek Sharma picking up two wickets -- to limit South Africa to 210 for seven.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026 (prior to Harshit Rana injury): Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

(With agency inputs)