The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might have a strict no stay-with-family policy during the T20 World Cup 2026 for its players, but Hardik Pandya is managing to find ways of spending time with his girlfriend Maheika Sharma without breaking the rule. In a video that emerged on social media, Hardik could be seen walking inside the team hotel while holding Maheika's hand. But what left the fans stunned was the fact that Hardik was wearing a bathrobe while walking in the hotel lobby.

Not long after the video emerged on social media, the news of Hardik getting a new tattoo emerged. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the all-rounder got inked, while also dedicating the tattoo to his ladylove. The tattoo features two leopards and the initials of Maheika's name, 'M', behind his neck.

Hardik Pandya will not follow BCCI rules.



- Hardik Pandya is the favorite player of Team India, all this is acceptable.



What Hardik Pandya Said About Maheika Sharma

Hardik and Maheika's relationship was confirmed in 2025. Recently, the cricketer dedicated his T20I performances to his ladylove. The India all-rounder even expressed gratitude towards Maheika for being a big supporting figure in his life.

"A lot of credit goes to the loved ones which I had. Special mention to my partner as well. She's been nothing but the best to me since she has entered my life and a lot of great things have happened since she has arrived," he said.

"I think I've been a very honest and very real person in life as well, which has helped me a lot. I don't really sugarcoat a lot in my life. It's never about the other person, it's never about how others think or how others perceive. It is always about how I feel inside. Now it's time where Hardik Pandya wants to just play the sport and enjoy every second on the ground. Bigger and better will be the motto in my life," Pandya added.