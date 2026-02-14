Ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup group stage clash, a former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, warned that the Men in Blue would have to play spinner Usman Tariq well and expressed hope that the Men in Blue would "play without any pressure and wave the flag of victory". After a lot of off-the-field controversy and the end of a boycott by the Pakistani government, the India-Pakistan clash is finally on and set to enthral fans once again from Colombo on Sunday, just months after the Men in Blue had reigned supreme over Pakistan in a trilogy of entertaining Asia Cup clashes, including the final.

Speaking to the media, Harbhajan said in Ranchi, "India will win the match. Pakistan has a spinner (Usman Tariq), he is a good spinner, we have to play him safely. The Indian team is capable; it is a very good team. We hope they play the way they have always played, play without any pressure and wave the flag of victory."

Usman, who has taken 11 wickets in four T20Is at an average of 7.90 with a four-fer to his name, has come under scanner with a sidearm action where he delivers the ball after a brief pause. This action has sparked a lot of debate about its legality, with many saying the bowler is chucking or just throwing the ball.

Also, from Vadodara, another former Indian cricketer, Nayan Mongia, spoke to ANI, "It will be fun. We hope it will be a good match and India wins. Because the way India is performing, the way they are batting, bowling, the captain leading from the front and this game is all about confidence and Pakistan has lost ICC tournaments seven or eight times in a row. I don't think there is going to be much difficulty because there will be a lot of pressure on Pakistan...Cricket has changed a lot. The youngsters of India have become fearless. An over, a four or a six could change the game."

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter has a lot of expectations from all-rounder Hardik Pandya "because of how he plays under pressure in big matches" and the fact that they are both from Baroda.

The all-rounder Hardik has a fine all-format record against Pakistan, with 315 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of over 126.50, with two fifties and 25 wickets at an average of 18.60, with best figures of 3/8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)