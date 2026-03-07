Pakistan's legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar praised England's star Will Jacks following the all-rounder's impressive show against India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Bowling first, the off-spinner returned figures of 2 for 40 in four overs and then scored 35 off 20 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes, albeit in a losing cause. He claimed the crucial wickets of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. While the southpaw fell for nine, Samson was threatening to score a century before Jacks dismissed him on 89.

"But again Will Jacks! He once again arrived in bowling and claimed two wickets. He is an amazing player. He scores runs as well. Goron ka Hardik Pandya hai (He is the Hardik Pandya of England). He always contributes," said Akhtar in a video on Tapmad's YouTube channel.

A bold flight on the ball and some brilliant field placement helped Jacks earn his first wicket of the game in the form of Abhishek. He removed Samson when the batter was firing on all cylinders and seemed all set to register a triple-digit score. Jacks bowled a fuller ball around the tramline and forced Samson to hand a catch to the fielder at deep cover.

India entered the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, clinching a dramatic seven-run victory over England in a nail-biting semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Samson smashed 89 off 42 balls and was aided by some excellent cameos as the hosts piled up 253 for 7 in 20 overs after being put into bat by England skipper Harry Brook. In response, the Three Lions stayed alive in the chase right through to the end, thanks largely to 22-year-old Jacob Bethell's incredible 105 off 48. Excellent death overs by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, along with Axar Patel's incredible fielding, helped India get over the line.

India will face New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday. The contest will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the match, India will aim to become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title.