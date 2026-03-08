As the debate over Abhishek Sharma's place in India's T20 World Cup 2026 final XI rages on, head coach Gautam Gambhir has been given a clear message by former batter Mohammad Kaif. Abhishek is undoubtedly India's most out-of-form batter at the moment. With Rinku Singh warming the bench, many believe the team would benefit from leaving Abhishek out of the final. Kaif is also in favour of giving the attacking opener a rest.

Abhishek has accumulated only 80 runs in seven innings, with one half-century against Zimbabwe in this T20 World Cup. He was dismissed cheaply in key matches, including just 9 runs in the semi-final against England.

"India can give Abhishek Sharma a break. He has played many matches now. There is no harm in making changes. You can make changes in the shortest format. Roston Chase opened against India as Brandon King was out of form. They backed him for five or six matches, but they gave him a break for a big match. I believe that, like you brought in Sanju, and he did a great job, so that change worked in your favour," Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

If Abhishek does end up warming the bench for the final, Kaif wants Rinku Singh to come in as a replacement. In case India prefer to add a bowler instead, Kaif feels Kuldeep Yadav or Mohammed Siraj could be potent options.

"India have proven players. Rinku Singh scores runs everywhere, be it Tests, Ranji Trophy, or the IPL. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj also take wickets everywhere. When you look in the dugout to see who can replace Abhishek Sharma, you see Rinku Singh sitting there. So, bring him in. A guy is struggling, and another guy is sitting outside despite doing well," he added.

There was also plenty of chatter around Sanju Samson's form coming into the tournament, but the wicketkeeper-batter proved the doubters wrong, playing two match-winning knocks for India - against West Indies and England. Kaif, however, has fewer expectations from Abhishek as this is his first ICC event.

"The biggest difference between Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson is that Abhishek Sharma is still quite new to ICC events. He has a fantastic record if you leave ICC events aside. There is a big difference when playing in an ICC event like the World Cup," said Kaif.

"Sanju has scored over 8000 runs in T20s. Be it the runs or six-hitting ability, his name comes in the top 10 in the IPL. He is already an established player. Abhishek Sharma is still young and has to work on his game. He is not a finished product. Don't compare him with Sanju. Sanju is already a finished product. He made his India debut 11 years ago," he concluded.