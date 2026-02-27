Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali was highly critical of Saim Ayub after the youngster was dismissed playing a rash shot in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 clash. Saim was removed for just seven by England pacer Jofra Archer in the third over, a dismissal that further compounds his prolonged lean patch with the bat. During a discussion on ARY News, Basit took a jibe at Saim's lack of tactical discipline, claiming that he is a "favourite" of the management.

"Common sense only comes into play when you believe in yourself; without that self-belief, nothing will happen. The way he is getting out-playing those pull shots without properly judging the ball-clearly reflects a total lack of game awareness. There is nothing we can do. Vo sabka laadla hai (He is everyone's darling); he automatically becomes the favorite of whoever happens to be the captain."

Saim's numbers in the tournament have been underwhelming, with the southpaw managing just 70 runs across five matches at an average of 14. Alarmingly, this marked his 15th single-digit score in T20Is over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Brook scored his first T20 international century to take his side into the World Cup semi-finals with a nervy two-wicket win against Pakistan.

Brook, promoted to number three for the first time in a T20 international, scored exactly 100 off 51 deliveries as England chased down their target of 165 with five balls to spare, despite a late wobble.

He lifted his side from a precarious 35-3 to 155-6 when he was dismissed, having scored the second fastest century in T20 World Cup history and the first by a team captain.

Brook hit four sixes and 10 fours, surpassing his previous best T20 international score of 81 not out against Pakistan in Karachi four years ago.

(With AFP Inputs)